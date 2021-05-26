Add four smartphone-controlled smart mini outlets to the setup at $22.50 (2021 low)

Tan Tan Direct (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering a 4-pack Gosund Smart Wi-Fi Mini Outlets for $22.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 5% on-page coupon. Regularly $28, today’s offer is roughly 20% off the going rate, among the lowest totals we have tracked, and the best we can find. These mini smart plugs are controlled via your smartphone or via voice commands using compatible Alexa and Google Home devices. With no hub required, they are easy to implement into your setup and work with the 2.4G Wi-Fi router you already have. Alongside fire prevention and overload protection specs, you can create timers and schedules to reduce wasted energy expenses and for the ideal lighting situation at the perfect time. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

We are also tracking a discount on the 2-pack of these plugs if you don’t need all four. This is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at $14.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this is a solid 15% price drop and the lowest we can find. The same specs and hub-free design are in place here alongside the 4+ star rating from over 2,700 Amazon customers.

On top of our ongoing holiday offers on Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits, out smart home deal hub is bursting at the seams with big-time price drops. We have deals on this 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled smart bulbs, the first price drop of the year on Google Nest Hub Max, this offer on TP-Link’s Wi-Fi outlet, and this 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bulbs, just for starters. Browse through everything right here.

More on the Gosund Smart Wi-Fi Mini Outlets:

Voice Control — Smart plug work with Alexa and Google Home, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Home. No Hub Required, the smart plug works with any 2.4G Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Remote Control — Free “Gosund” app control the smart plug by your smartphone (iOS 8.0 or above/Android 4.4 or above). You can control the smart outlet at anytime anywhere. Only support 2.4GHz wifi.

Multiple Safeguards — Gosund smart plug with fire prevention and overload protection, also approved ETL and FCC certifications. Support 100~240V, 10A maximum load. Circuit breaker automatically breaks off when the current exceeds threshold, preventing plugged-in devices from damage. The PC V0 materials can protect your home safely.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!