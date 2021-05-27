Take up to $150 off Philips soundbars, bundle wireless subwoofers, more from $52

Walmart is offering Phillips’ 3.1-Channel Dolby Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149 shipped. That slashes a full 50% off what you’d find at retailers like Amazon, to mark the lowest price of the year. This 300W soundbar uses three channels with midrange drivers and tweeters to provide clear, multidimensional audio. With the middle speaker dedicated solely to enhancing dialogue, the wireless subwoofer and remaining speakers team up to fill in the rest of the soundscape. The slim design is sure to save space and match perfectly with your current home theater set-up, with HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity rounding out the hardware. Rated 4/5 stars, see below for more.

If you can live without the best of the best from Philips, Walmart is also discounting a 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer for just $82. That saves you a full $68 on this powerful 70W soundbar, complete with a compact wireless subwoofer to bring rich, tactile bass to any movie night. Or nix the subwoofer entirely to take an additional $30 off the above price, on Philips’ 2-Channel 30W Soundbar for $52. Either way, you walk away with a solid new addition to your home theater at up to $98 off our lead deal.

With all of your savings today, you can even splurge on a Amazfit new fitness tracker at $30, plus Rocketbook’s reusable smart notebook, and a colossal 11-pounds of MyProtein Whey Isolate, and still have money leftover. Though if you’re looking to splurge on some snazzy new networking gear, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router is also seeing a major discount today. It can deliver up to 5.4Gb/s speeds with 2,500-square feet of coverage, all at $150 off.

Phillps 3.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar features:

This powerful 300 watt soundbar with wireless subwoofer gives you full, rich sound and crystal-clear dialogue. The wireless sub-woofer provides powerful and deep bass. Has 3 channels containing mid range drivers and tweeters and has a robust metal grille for clear sound. With Dolby Audio the subtlest moment to thrilling battle scenes, shows and movies come alive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!