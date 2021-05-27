Rocketbook’s cloud-ready reusable smart notebooks last for years, deals from $18.50

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook for $18.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 direct, this one has generally sold for between $22 and $27 for the last year at Amazon with today’s offer being a new 2021 low. This is an 80-page notebook that you wipe clean simply by putting it in the microwave. But you can also blast your handwritten notes and sketches to the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email, and more) beforehand, for what could very well be a lifetime of handwritten notes for under $19. It also ships with a Pilot Frixion pen and carries a 4+ star rating from over nearly 6,700 Amazon customers. Don’t like the microwave model? Head below for even more Rocketbook deals.

Over at Woot, for today only, you’ll find a host of the RocketBook Fusion models that you just wipe clean with a damp cloth. The Rocketbook Fusion with 4-pack of extra pens is currently marked down to $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one sells for $35 at Amazon with just one pen and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 29,000 customers. It provides the tech and support for digitizing your notes, much like the Wave model above, but you’ll also find a series of page styles for things like “planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas.”

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot RocketBook sale for additional models and bundles from $25 Prime shipped right here.

And while we are on the subject, be sure to check out the brand new Grovemade Stationery Collection. It brings solid metal and brass notebooks and sticky pads to your desktop setup and you can get a closer look at everything right here.

More on the RocketBook Wave:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 80 page dotted grid notebook can be re-used by simply microwaving it

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

