MyProtein 11-lb. Whey Isolate bundle with six protein bars and shaker bottle for $62 ($120 off)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate with a 6-pack of NUTS protein bars and a MyProtein shaker bottle for $62 shipped. Simply add two 5.5-pound packages of Impact Whey Isolate to your cart along with the NUTS protein bar pack here and this shaker bottle. Then, at checkout, apply code BUNDLE62 to redeem the special price. Regularly $183 for everything here, you’re savings a massive $121, making now a great time to stock up and score some extra goodies in the process. You’re looking at up to 22-grams of protein per serving, 0-grams of sugar, and less than 0.5-grams of fat on the Impact Whey Isolate powder — “one of the best protein supplements for quality and value,” according to Labdoor. Add in a nice shaker bottle for on-the-go hydration/protein intake and an additional 12-grams of protein in each of the six protein bars, and you’re not only looking at a great deal but also a perfect way to supplement your ongoing 2021 health regimen. Everything is rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Already stocked up on protein powder from last week’s MyProtein offer? Just score this 12-pack of Pure Protein bars instead to bolster your daily protein shot for just $11 Prime shipped. They carry 4+ stars from over 29,000 Amazon customers and have even more protein per bar than the MyProtein alternative above.

Once your protein situation is taken care of, head over to our sports and fitness guide to kit out the home gym. Alongside a host of outdoor adventure/camping tools, you’ll also find our roundup of home gym equipment deals starting from just $10. Pull-up bars, ellipticals, bikes, and much more are on tap with up to 35% in savings.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

