Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $150 off NETGEAR Nighthawk routers from $258

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (XR1000) for $257.99 shipped. Normally selling for $350, you’re looking at 26% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $27 to mark a new all-time low. Delivering support for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, gaming features, and 5.4Gb/s speeds, this NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro router is a notable way to elevate your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC setup. Alongside up to 2,500-square feet of range, you’ll find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, Beamforming+ antennas, and plenty of features to improve your game. Those include geofencing, access to ping heat maps, and reduced ping rates. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those who would rather trade the gaming features in for better performance can also currently save on the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router at Amazon. Having dropped from $600, the price is currently down to $449.99 to mark a new all-time low. Here you’re looking at up to 2,500-square feet of coverage alongside 10.8Gb/s of overall throughput and tri-band Wi-Fi 6 support. There’s also a 4.1/5 star rating from 750 customers.

But if the storage side of your network could use some love, don’t forget that we’re currently tracking the best price of the year on Synology’s DS418 NAS. Having dropped from its usual $370 going rate, you can now bring this 4-bay offering home for $315. With support for 4K hardware transcoding and up to 64TB of storage, this is a notable option to consider at this price.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router features:

Nighthawk XR1000 WiFi 6 Gaming Router improves your internet connection by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming. WiFi 6 allows more devices to connect and stream simultaneously by efﬁciently packing and scheduling data. Optimize your gaming experience with reduced ping rates up to 93%†, geo fencing, ping heatmap, and more.

