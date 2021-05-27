FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer + Turbo Spray Nozzle now $139 at Amazon (Reg. $190+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer with Turbo Head Spray Nozzle for $139 shipped. Regularly $190 or more, today’s deal is up to 30% in savings, and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon in the last year. This model’s 14.5-Amp motor generates up up to 2030 psi/1.76 GPM to tackle even the “toughest cleaning” jobs around the house alongside a lower power setting for “everyday dirt and grease.” It sports a sizable detergent tank as well as an included turbo head spray nozzle that cleans “40% faster than a standard nozzle.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great little add-on to make use of your savings is the Sun Joe SPX 10-inch Patio Cleaning Attachment for under $17 Prime shipped. This one is great for refreshing everything “from porch to patio, driveways and decks, boats, pavers, bricks, BBQs and more.” It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,700 Amazon customers and is compatible with the smaller Sun Joe SPX1000 Pressure Washer, if you’re looking for a more affordable model than today’s lead deal. 

For more Sun Joe yard tool deals, be sure to swing by our Green Deals roundup. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more outdoor gear and household essentials including loads of Chemical Guys cleaning kits, wax, and more from $23 as well as Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale, this offer on eufy’s new HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum, and much more right here

More on the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer with Turbo Spray Nozzle:

  • Powerful motor: powerful 14.5-Amp motor generates up to 2030 psi/1.76 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • Pressure select technology: choose from two powerful cleaning options – low/1450 psi for everyday dirt, grease plus grime, and high/2030 psi to tackle your toughest cleaning tasks. Max rating per CSA test standards is 2030 psi. Under typical load, working pressure is 1450 psi.
  • Detergent tank: onboard 54.1 fl oz. Detergent tank lets you dial-in just the right amount of detergent to give your cleaning blast a boost

