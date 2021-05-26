FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufy’s new HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum sees first discount to $150 (Save 25%), more

-
AmazonHome GoodsAnkereufy
Save 30% From $150

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of eufy vacuums including cordless, robotic, and handheld models. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying EUFYLITE code at checkout. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is a rare discount on the latest addition to Anker’s stable of vacuums. Having launched earlier in the year, the new HomeVac S11 Lite arrives with a cordless and lightweight design that features a 2-in-1 form-factor for handling your floors as well as the steps and more. There are also a series of included attachments for handling additional tasks in your cleaning regimen, as well. Reviews are still coming in, but other eufy stick vacuums are highly-rated and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable eufy vacuum deals:

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find plenty of other notable discounts for getting in the spring cleaning mindset and tidying up the house. A great option for cutting back clutter in the kitchen is streamlining your assortment of appliances with the versatile Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker, which happens to be on sale in renewed condition at $100.

eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum features:

Weighing approximately 3.5lbs (1.6kg) with the 2-in-1 Crevice Tool attached, the ultra-lightweight cordless design gives you effortless access to previously unreachable areas. An impressive 75AW of suction power is more than enough to clear away your everyday mess. This power combined with the 35-minute runtime means that you can quickly deal with more mess. Whether it be the gaps in your sofa or a delicate surface, there is an attachment suitable for any cleaning scenario.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Anker eufy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless +...
Amazon offers Dickies Relaxed Fit Jeans for $15 Prime s...
Add four smartphone-controlled smart mini outlets to th...
DEWALT 20V combo tool kits are now up to 35% off at Ama...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 100W USB-C Charger $28...
Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales, De...
Scoop up a 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled...
Amazon has starter electric guitar kits with amps, tune...
Show More Comments

Related

Anker debuts new budget-friendly eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum

Learn More
25% off

Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless + Qi charging, more at 25% off

$28+ Learn More
$28

Amazon offers Dickies Relaxed Fit Jeans for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $28), more

$15 Prime shipped Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 26, 2021 – Nest Hub Max $180, Nomad 20% off sale, more

Listen now
20% off

Add four smartphone-controlled smart mini outlets to the setup at $22.50 (2021 low)

$22.50 Learn More
Save 35%

DEWALT 20V combo tool kits are now up to 35% off at Amazon from $139

From $139 Learn More

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Learn More
Save 48%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 100W USB-C Charger $28 (Save 30%), more

From $10 Learn More