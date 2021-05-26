eufy’s new HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum sees first discount to $150 (Save 25%), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of eufy vacuums including cordless, robotic, and handheld models. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum for $149.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying EUFYLITE code at checkout. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks the very first discount we’ve seen, and is a rare discount on the latest addition to Anker’s stable of vacuums. Having launched earlier in the year, the new HomeVac S11 Lite arrives with a cordless and lightweight design that features a 2-in-1 form-factor for handling your floors as well as the steps and more. There are also a series of included attachments for handling additional tasks in your cleaning regimen, as well. Reviews are still coming in, but other eufy stick vacuums are highly-rated and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable eufy vacuum deals:

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find plenty of other notable discounts for getting in the spring cleaning mindset and tidying up the house. A great option for cutting back clutter in the kitchen is streamlining your assortment of appliances with the versatile Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker, which happens to be on sale in renewed condition at $100.

eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum features:

Weighing approximately 3.5lbs (1.6kg) with the 2-in-1 Crevice Tool attached, the ultra-lightweight cordless design gives you effortless access to previously unreachable areas. An impressive 75AW of suction power is more than enough to clear away your everyday mess. This power combined with the 35-minute runtime means that you can quickly deal with more mess. Whether it be the gaps in your sofa or a delicate surface, there is an attachment suitable for any cleaning scenario.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!