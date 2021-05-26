FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get the car sparkling this summer: Chemical Guys cleaning kits, wax, more from $23

-
AmazonHome GoodsChemical Guys
20% off From $23

Amazon is now offering the Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit for $79.99 shipped. Price automatically appears in the cart. Regularly $100, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate and has only been beat once in the last year at Amazon. This Amazon best-selling kit comes with just about everything you need to keep the car sparkling all summer long including Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, Signature Glass Cleaner, Speed Wipe Detailer, Detailing Bucket, Cyclone Dirt Trap, and a Torq Foam Cannon. On top of all of that, you’ll also receive the brand’s popular microfiber wash mitt (also available for $7 Prime shipped on its own), a short handle brush, four microfiber towels, and an applicator. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,800 Amazon customers. More Chemical Guys deals below. 

More Chemical Guys Amazon deals:

***Note: Be sure to watch out for 20% coupons on the listing pages below to redeem the best possible prices. 

Be sure to browse through the Amazon Chemical guys section for even more offers on individual cleaning products, waxes, and much more right here

And speaking of your ride, be sure to check out the new OtterBox MagSafe car mounts and these deals on popular iOttie iPhone and Android models from $17 as well as these highly-rated ESR MagSafe car charging stands from $15. We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger and maintainer

More on Chemical Guys Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit:

Amazing value: If you added up all 16 pieces of this kit, you already know that the value is over 200 dollars. Here are the great products included: Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, Signature Glass Cleaner, Speed Wipe Detailer, Detailing Bucket, Cyclone Dirt Trap (color may vary), Torq Foam Cannon, Microfiber wash mitt (color may vary), Short handle brush, 4 Microfiber towels (color may vary) & an applicator (color may vary). 

