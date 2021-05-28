Today, the LEGO Group is teasing its latest release, and no, it’s not another kit. After a large emphasis on the older builders among the LEGO community in recent months, it looks like the most recent additions to the lineup will be geared toward crafting even more impressive display pieces. While not confirmed, our suspicions suggest that we’ll be seeing a new lineup of LEGO lighting kits launch next month for bringing some eye-catching illumination to to existing kits. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO teases upcoming lighting kits

Taking to its official Twitter account today, the LEGO Group notes that a big announcement is on the way. Normally when we see the brand try and drum up some excitement via social media, there’s a little more context to the posts, including allusions to popular themes or just straight-up unveiling minifigures before a set’s big debut. Today’s teaser is much different, and seems to be building up to something more unique than just another creation.

Expect to see a full unveil next month

As of now we’ll have to wait a little less than a month for the official news from the LEGO Group. The full announcement is slated to be unveiled on June 26, so given just how much hype is being built, we can only assume that this is a big deal. Or at the very least, that the LEGO Group thinks it will be. The reaction of fans and builders will be an entirely different story.

A third-party LEGO lighting kit courtesy of Lightmybricks

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s pure speculation based on what we’re seeing from the treasure, my first thought was that the LEGO Group is finally going to be producing LED lighting kits to go alongside some of its more adult-focused models. These have been fairly popular in the world of third-party LEGO accessories, much like the display stands from the folks over at Wicked Brick.

These LED lighting kits could apply to a wide range of LEGO offerings from adding a little more life to a City set or bringing illumination effects to the engines of a Star Wars vehicle. There’s no telling as of now if we’ll see lighting systems designed specifically for certain sets, or if there will be more modular packages that can be adjusted to fit with builds of a certain size.

This would be in the same vein as the Power Functions accessories that can be added to a variety of LEGO kits. Some builds come pre-configured with various motorized functions, while others are compatible with the add-ons but forgo including them in the box.

In any case, the news that we could finally be seeing official LEGO lighting kits is quite interesting to myself as a builder who certainly prefers the more display-worthy kits. Lets just hope that pricing isn’t too expensive.

