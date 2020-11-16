Many of our favorite LEGO builds stand out due to just how great of display pieces they are. But when it comes to accessories direct from LEGO for showcasing these builds in your collection, there aren’t many options. That’s where the folks from Wicked Brick come in, providing specialized display stands, cases, and wall mounts for a collection of sets, minifigures, and more. Today, we’re taking a look at a few of the brand’s offerings, so be sure to head below for a closer look at how these Wicked Brick LEGO stands can elevate your collection.

Hands-on with these LEGO stands from Wicked Brick

If you’ve ever wanted to turn a LEGO kit into a higher-end collectible that’ll look even better up on a shelf, the folks at Wicked Brick have a catalog of solutions for you. The brand makes a series of custom-made stands and other ways to display all kinds of creations. Much of the lineup is geared towards more popular themes like Star Wars, Ideas, and Technic, but you’ll find a pretty wide assortment of offerings from Wicked Brick.

From just propping up your builds to actually protecting them from dust with a full enclosure, there are also plenty of different products. Each of the LEGO display stands or accessories are tailored to each individual set and, in many cases, give the build a sweet action pose to further elevate how it looks on the shelf.

Pricing is also quite affordable across the lineup, with display solutions for smaller LEGO kits all the way up to some stands to hold even the UCS Millennium Falcon. So even if you’re just looking to turn a smaller LEGO build into a more eye-catching piece in your game room or elsewhere at home, Wicked Brick has you covered.

The assembly process

Because we’re still talking about a LEGO accessory here, there is some assembly required to get the stands put together. All of the display pieces that Wicked Brick makes are comprised of laser-cut pieces of acrylic plastic that need to be slotted into place.

Assembly is pretty effortless, as you’ll just peel back the protective coating on each piece before connecting everything together. Some of the sections have a tighter fit than others, but it’s hardly an issue to build the stand from the included pieces.

Closer look at the display stand

Today, we’re looking at two different offerings from Wicked Brick in particular, headlined by this display stand for the LEGO Razor Crest. We already noted in our previous hands-on review how great of a set this was for showing off in your collection, and adding in one of the brand’s LEGO display stands takes that to an all-new level.

The stand itself is comprised of a few pieces of acrylic with a black base that pairs with some clear supports for actually holding up the build. The actual Razor Crest build clicks into place with some studs that are built into the stand, but there are also some supports in place to hold the ship, too.

Wicked Brick’s design here puts all the emphasis on the model itself and props it up with a cool swoosh effect. There’s also a separate base with studs built-in for displaying the minifigures that are included in the set, which is a really great touch.

Pricing here in the United States is just over $26, and it’s currently available for purchase direct from Wicked Brick.

Closer look at the minifigure stand

For minifigure fans, Wicked Brick also makes a wall-mounted display stand to showcase your collection of figures. It’s fully customizable, with the option to choose how many rows you’d like to have as well as how many figures will fit on each one.

It shares the same kind of design as the LEGO Razor Crest display stand but mounts to your wall with the included command strips. It assembles just as easily as the aforementioned stand, too, and the final product really speaks for itself. It’s a great option for putting some minifigures on display that far exceeds what LEGO themselves have to offer.

Pricing on this one varies based on how many minifigures you’re looking to show off. You can assemble your own by selecting how many tiers you want and then adding in the number of figures per row.

9to5Toys’ take

Wicked Brick and all of the products that it makes have caught my eye for a while now, but after finally taking a look at what the company has to offer, I can see why they’re one of the most popular options out there. The Wicked Brick lineup of stands serves as a great way to add a little more flair into your LEGO collection and make great complements to some of our favorite kits this year.

With the holidays around the corner, everything Wicked Brick has to offer makes for a great gift for LEGO fans — especially those who already have a bunch of kits in their collection. The display stand in particular takes display-ability up a notch for bigger LEGO fans. And on the other hand, the minifigure wall mount is a piece that just about anyone can appreciate.

