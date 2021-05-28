FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s Memorial Day sale has arrived: Save up to 20% on Apple accessories and more

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Satechi has kicked off its latest sitewide sale with up to 20% off a selection of its popular Apple accessories, charging gear, and more. Applying code MDW15 at checkout knocks 15% off everything, while orders over $100 will benefit from a 20% discount with code MDW20. A top pick from the sale falls to the Satechi Dock5 Charging Station at $50.99. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at $9 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year.

This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars and we noted that it was “the all-in-one Apple charging station we’ve been searching for” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that alongside the prices you see below, padding your cart to $100 or more will lock-in even deeper discounts for those looking to bundle a few accessories. Just remember to apply the codes noted above in either case and then check out all of our top picks.

Highlights from Satechi’s Memorial Day sale:

After you’ve shopped everything the sale has to offer right here, don’t forget that the Memorial Day savings are just getting started and that there are plenty of other sales live as we head into the long weekend. Both Nomad and Twelve South have also kicked off some sitewide promotions with a variety of offerings ranging from premium chargers to leather wallet cases at up to 50% off.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

