Anker launches Gold Box from $10: 13-in-1 Thunderbolt Dock, 30W USB-C Adapter, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 33% off Thunderbolt Docks, charging accessories, and more. Our top pick is the PowerExpand 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3/USB-C Dock for $129.59 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. This premium docking solution from Anker equips your desk with an 85W USB-C port that’s perfect for topping off a MacBook. Additionally, an 18W USB-C output is ready to quickly refuel iPads, iPhones, and the like. And that’s not all, buyers will also garner four USB-A ports, two HDMI outputs, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD/microSD card slots, and 3.5mm AUX. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Anker deals from $10.

More Anker deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at Anker’s PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $51. And if you own an 11-inch iPad Pro, this case is just $4.50 Prime shipped. Plus, there’s a bunch of desks on sale from $30 alongside an aluminum MacBook stand for $23.50.

Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3/USB-C Dock features:

Huge Expansion: Equipped with an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, 4 USB-A ports, 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and a DC input.

Simultaneous Charging: Connect your laptop to the 85W USB-C port and connect your phone or other mobile device to the 18W Power Delivery USB-C port to get simultaneous high-speed charging.

Comprehensive Media Display: Simultaneously stream media to up to 3 monitors in 1080p@60Hz via the DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports.

