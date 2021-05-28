Protect your 11-inch iPad Pro for just $4.50 Prime shipped with this Apple Pencil-ready case

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case for $4.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 49% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This highly-affordable case works with 2018 or later 11-inch iPad Pro models. It supports magnetically attaching Apple Pencil 2 and wraps around the entire iPad to help protect it from accidental bumps, drops, and more. The front cover is magnetic, allowing it to fold into a stand for your tablet while also supporting sleep-wake features. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Once you’ve slid your iPad into its new case, there’s a good chance it’ll have some smudges on the screen. Believe it or not, today’s savings easily cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2 Prime shipped. You’ll garner 20 ready-to-go wipes that are ready to easily clean any glass surface. Roughly 5,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Speaking of iPad Pro, did you see the new M1 11-inch model is $50 off? You can also cash in on this aluminum MacBook stand for $23.50 in addition to a best-selling lap desk for $29. Plus, Satechi’s Memorial Day sale is taking 20% off. Finally, be sure to swing by our dedicated Apple guide to see what else is on sale.

MoKo 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case features:

Supports the Apple Pencil attaches your tablet magnetically to pair and charge without taking off the case.

Built-in magnetic strip, automatically wakes or puts your tablet to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Protects and extends battery life.

Strong magnetic connection to create a stable viewing stand for your tablet. Two angles are provided for satisfying your viewing and typing needs. Avoid any joint pain, and free your hands for other entertainments.

