Memorial Day desk sale from $30: L-shaped, glass, foldable, industrial, more (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Wright Modern X Leg L-Shaped Glass Desk for $85.50 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and newly marks the best price we have tracked in over two years. If you’ve been in need of a new desk, it may be time to take the plunge. This Walker Edison offering boasts a glass surface and is ready to accommodate multiple monitors. Once assembled the dimensions will span 28.25 x 51 x 20 inches, leaving most with plenty of space. And if you’d like to expand things a bit more, two of these can be joined together for more room. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted desks priced from $30.

We’ve spotted several other deals that’ll pair nicely with your new purchase. Examples range from Wali’s two monitor desk mount at $25.50 to three square floating shelves at $13, and even an upholstered sofa for $305 shipped. Plus, you can scoop up one of these gaming/office chairs for as low as $61.

Walker Edison Wright X Leg L-Shaped Desk features:

2 side surfaces support up to 50 Ibs. each and corner top surface supports up to 20 Ibs.

Join 2 desks to accommodate multiple monitors and create an optimal gaming space

Desk top made with tempered safety glass

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!