Anker’s PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub falls to $51, more from $9

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $50.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention, is the best price in months, and the third-best of the year. This aluminum USB-C hub pairs perfectly with your MacBook thanks to a matching overall design and a slim form-factor. It connects to your machine with a pair of USB-C ports while providing an additional seven I/O slots to take advantage of. Highlights include 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C power passthrough, and USB-A inputs. Over 5,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with just an option for connecting a pair of legacy devices will also be able to save on two of Anker’s USB-A Adapters for $8.99 at Amazon. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer matching the best price of the year. Sure these adapters aren’t going to be quite as versatile as the lead deal, but when it comes to connecting a mouse, keyboard, or other peripherals, these are sure to get the job done for less. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

While you can still save on a collection of Anker iPhone and Android essentials from $13, be sure to check out all of the brand’s other upcoming gear that’s slated to launch through the rest of the year. Headlined by a new MagSafe power bank, there’s also Anker’s most recent Thunderbolt 4 dock with 12 ports for upgrading your Mac setup.

Anker PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 Hub features:

Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1 multi-function USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot—all from one ultra-compact hub. A multi-function-enabled USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to an astounding 40 Gb/s, and media display at resolutions up to 5K.

