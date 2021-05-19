FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Loot 2, YoWindow Weather, Blindy, more

-
AndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals in to one handy list for you. While deals on Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus that doubles as an Assistant display are still live alongside everything else in our Android deal hub, it’s now time to take a short break to browse through the day’s most notable software deals from Google Play. Highlights include titles like Heroes of Loot 2, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, Blindy – Hardest 2D Platformer, Fluid Simulation, Eqfy Equalizer, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.  

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside Google Pixel 5’s first price cut of the year, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone at $100 off. This HP 2020 Chromebook dropped to a new all-time low today just after Skagen’s Falster 3 Steel Wear OS Smartwatch was spotted at $118. Just be sure to check out today’s USB-C JLab mic deals at up to 40% off before you dive into our Anker Android essentials roundup from $13 and the rest of today’s smartphone accessory deals

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $10.50, Shadow of the Colossus $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Heroes of Loot 2:

After their job, of keeping the dungeons in balance, was done, our heroes needed a new job. Roaming the lands they found a call for heroes, a castle in need, possible even a damsel in distress? Pick two heroes to take into the adventure, controlling both heroes and using their special skills to navigate the dangerous castle hallways, rooms and floors. Switching between the two characters to solve quests, puzzles, and of course clear the dungeons of all evil.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s Galaxy A71 smartphone packs 5G and a 6....
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant d...
Google Pixel 5 sees first price cut of the year to $669
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $130 off at Amazon on...
OnePlus 8T delivers four rear cameras and a 120Hz displ...
OnePlus 8 with 5G UW connectivity, 128GB storage, 90Hz ...
Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone delivers a 120Hz OLED displ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight Pro, Earth Atlantis, SkySafari Pro, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More

RAVPower MagSafe power bank surfaces with 5000mAh capacity, passthrough charging, more

Order Now! Learn More
From $506

Vari’s latest electric standing desks are now up to $104 off at new all-time lows from $506

$104 off Learn More

Amazon’s updated Fire HD tablet lineup: Which model is best for your needs?

Learn More
40% off

meross HomeKit-enabled dual smart plug sees 40% discount to $11.50 at Amazon

$11.50 Learn More
Reg. $230

Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with active noise cancellation are $180 (Save $50)

$180 Learn More
15% off

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two types of blade guards for $17 (Reg. $20)

$17 Learn More