Amazon’s Gold Box has dental flossers, electric toothbrushes, more from $6 (Up to 41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pro Care via Amazon is offering up to 41% off Fairywill electric toothbrushes, dental flossers, and more oral care products. You can score the Fairywill Professional Cordless Dental Oral Irrigator for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 32% of the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. A great add-on to your daily tooth care routine, this one offers a 30 to 110PSI water pressure level to remove 99.99% of food residue and other junk left in there. It has three flossing modes and features a 300ml water tank as well as an IPX7 waterproof rating, USB charging, and eight different nozzles for the whole family. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 11,000 Amazon customers. More Fairywill deals below. 

Already well under the $70 price tag on the popular Waterpik Water Flossers, there really aren’t very many well known options for less than today’s lead deal. However, we did spot this ATMOKO option with similar specs at $20 Prime shipped. It doesn’t include as many nozzles, but it does carry solid ratings and a similar design for nearly $5 less. 

As for the rest of today’s Gold Box Fairywill sale, you’ll find deals starting from $6 on everything from affordable electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, children’s brushes, teeth whitening kits, and much more right here. Everything in the sale carries 4+ star ratings

Once your new personal care routine is in order above, head over to our fashion deal hub for plethora of Memorial day clothing sales from just about any brand you might be into. Those include the Ray-Ban Memorial Day, the Crocs event, up to 25% off at adidas, and Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale, just to name a few. 

More on the Fairywill Pro Cordless Dental Oral Irrigator:

Whiten Teeth and Improve Gum Health: With upgraded unique pulsation technique, Fariywill Cordless Dental Oral Irrigator can offer high pressure water pulse 1400-1800 times/min, 30-110PSI strong water pressure to remove 99.99% food residue hidden deep, massage the gum effectively and promoting blood circulation. Also helpful for bleeding gums, bad breath, benefitful for brace and bridge care.

