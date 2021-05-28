FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is back! Save extra 25% off Nike, adidas, more

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can score deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face, Callaway, Vince Camuto, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. With graduation season upon us, one of our top picks from this sale is the North Face Jester Backpack that’s currently marked down to $28. For comparison, this backpack was originally priced at $69. This style can easily fit your gear as well as your 15-inch MacBook. The breathable and cushioned backpacking also adds comfort and it can be worn by both men or women alike. This would be a fantastic option for school, work, or traveling as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

