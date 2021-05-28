FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $5: Ultraboosts, more

-
FashionAdidas
25% off From $5

The adidas Memorial Day Sale takes 25% off sitewide with promo code SAVE25 at checkout. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Ultraboost DNA CC_1 Shoes that are sure to boost your summer workouts. These shoes are great for running, walking, or training alike. They’re currently marked down to $135 and originally were priced at $180. These highly flexible and lightweight shoes give you a natural stride and are great for quick movements. The cushioning is also responsive to help promote a springy step. This would also be a fantastic option for Father’s Day gifting and you can choose from an array of color options. Hit the jump to find additional deals from adidas.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Event that’s offering an extra 25% off top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Express Long Weekend, Big Sale Event takes 40% off site...
Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale is back! Sav...
Kate Spade debuts new Pride collection, pledges up to $...
Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: ...
Celebrate Fourth of July and Memorial Day with these ne...
Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with de...
Cole Haan Memorial Day takes extra 20% off dress shoes,...
GAP Summer Kickoff Event takes up to 50% off sitewide +...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Joe’s New Balance Memorial Day Event takes up to 60% off sitewide + free shipping

From $25 Learn More
30% off

Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $35 + free shipping

From $35 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom refreshes your wardrobe with up to 60% off Cole Haan, adidas, Callaway, more

+ free shipping Learn More
20% off

ASICS boosts your workouts with 20% off summer-ready styles for Memorial Day

From $40 Learn More
30% off

Levi’s Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off already-reduced styles

+ 50% off Learn More
Weekend movie night

Apple celebrates Memorial Day with $10 or less weekend movie sale

$10 or less Learn More
$100 off

Take the fam to Margaritaville this summer: Frozen drink makers up to $100 off at Amazon

$320 Learn More
$50 off

This stainless steel 4.3-qt. Bella Air Fryer is $50 off for today only, now just $30 shipped

$30 Learn More