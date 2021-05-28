FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban Memorial Day Event updates your sunglasses with 20% off sitewide + free shipping

20% off + free shipping

Update your shades for summer with the Ray-Ban Memorial Day Event that’s taking 20% off all styles including prescription. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Total Black Aviator Sunglasses. This style is a versatile pair of sunglasses that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They can also be worn by both men or women alike and they’re currently marked down to $169. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $211. The polarized lens helps you to see clearly as well as eliminates glare. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Ray-Ban customers and each pair of sunglasses comes in a luxurious leather case for carrying. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals from the Ray-Ban Memorial Day Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also check out the adidas Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide with deals starting at $5.

