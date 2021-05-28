Ray-Ban Memorial Day Event updates your sunglasses with 20% off sitewide + free shipping

Update your shades for summer with the Ray-Ban Memorial Day Event that’s taking 20% off all styles including prescription. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Total Black Aviator Sunglasses. This style is a versatile pair of sunglasses that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They can also be worn by both men or women alike and they’re currently marked down to $169. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $211. The polarized lens helps you to see clearly as well as eliminates glare. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Ray-Ban customers and each pair of sunglasses comes in a luxurious leather case for carrying. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals from the Ray-Ban Memorial Day Event.
Our top picks for men include:
- Total Black Aviator Sunglasses $169 (Orig. $211)
- Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses $129 (Orig. $161)
- Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses $129 (Orig. $161)
- Justin Classic Sunglasses $122 (Orig. $153)
- Wayfarer Ease Sunglasses $129 (Orig. $161)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Round Double Bridge Sunglasses $178 (Orig. $222)
- Nina Cat Eye Sunglasses $137 (Orig. $172)
- Cockpit Aviator Sunglasses $129 (Orig. $161)
- Blaze Round Double Bridge $146 (Orig. $183)
- State Street Sunglasses $138 (Orig. $172)
- …and even more deals…
Also check out the adidas Memorial Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide with deals starting at $5.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!