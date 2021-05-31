ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard returns to all-time low at $120 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 shipped. That’s down $40 from the usual rate, matching the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. The Vulcan keyboard is powered by the innovative Titan tactile linear switch, to deliver smooth, lightning-fast actuation. Using low maintenance debounced switches, you’ll find a slight advantage over competing keyboards within each keystroke. It also includes per-key RGB backlighting as well, with the unique AIMO living light engine that will grow and foster new lighting methods depending on your computer usage. And it’s currently garnered a 4.7/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you’re looking for that special edge to help you overtake the competition, check out Razer’s all-new Orochi V2 gaming mouse at $70. The price might be a bit steep compared to older offerings like the Atheris, but considering the 950 hour battery life, Razer’s lightest form-factor to date, and the 18K DPI sensor, it’s easy to see why this piece has rocketed to #1 on Amazon’s new release list. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars, but you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Don’t miss out on the best of Memorial Day gaming deals, like PGA Tour 2K21 down to $20, or the Memorial Day Switch eShop deals from $2.50. Plus, ROCCAT’s Vulcan Pro Optical and Optical Tactile keyboards are at their lowest prices ever. But that barely covers the arsenal of savings we’ve been tracking all weekend long, so check out our best PC gaming deals guide for more info.

ROCCAT Vulcan 120 AIMO keyboard features:

ROCCAT Titan Swith Tactile – swift, precise and responsive – which makes it great for both gaming and typing

AIMO illumination – RGB backlighting and LED lighting effects

Easy-to-clean switches with special design that resists build up of dust

Robust, durable materials featuring reinforcing top plate with black anodized aluminum color

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!