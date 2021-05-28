ROCCAT’s Vulcan Pro Optical Keyboard sees rare discount at $160 ($40 off), more

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Optical Linear Keyboard for $159.99 shipped. This rare discount takes a clean 20% off the usual $200 tag, to match the lowest price we’ve tracked since its release last year. Centered on ROCCAT’s all-new “infinitely faster” Titan Switch Optical, these linear keys are reinforced by aircraft-grade aluminum and designed for breakneck play. The keyboard itself boasts an ultra low-profile design to ease wrist strain, as well as a magnetic palm rest. You’ll also note the AIMO Intelligent Lighting Engine which works to enhance the award-winning design for maximum style and efficiency. This keyboard has garnered 4.6/5 star ratings from 350 gamers.

The all-new Optical Tactical version of the Vulcan Pro keyboard is also seeing a discount today – in fact, its very first at $183 shipped. And you can find out more about what makes this machine tick in our launch coverage. But if you’re searching for an optical-mechanical gaming keyboard that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, looking a little outside the mainstream can be rewarding.

Pulsar Gaming (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon has a chic mechanical keyboard with linear optical keys for just $55 shipped. While it’s certainly no lightspeed Titan switch, its KAILH red switches are outfitted with a 0.2ms response time, and can be customized with compatible switches down the line. Plus, IP68 water and dustproofing protect the RGB customizable ABS keys. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you’re dead-set on having the best of the best for your battlestation, check out LG’s 240Hz 27-inch pivot monitor for $103 off the usual rate. Plus, X Rocker’s Falcon Gaming Chair is outfitted with built-in speakers and a subwoofer, and RESPAWN’s height-adjustable gaming desk is at a new low of $162. We’ll be sure to punch in the hottest gaming deals all Memorial Day weekend, so head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for more info.

ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Optical Keyboard features:

ROCCAT is the first in the industry to engineer an optical switch with a mechanical feel. The Titan Switch Optical gives lightspeed actuation and incredible precision. It adds to a feature set including mixer-style audio controls, detachable palm rest, AIMO illumination and a reinforcing aluminum plate.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!