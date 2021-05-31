FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Memorial Day game deals: PGA TOUR 2K21, Tsushima, LEGO, Spider-Man, Pokémon, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $30+ $20

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering PGA TOUR 2K21 on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also now matched at GameStop. Regularly $30 or more as of late, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Rookies will find helpful tutorials and shot suggestions, while pros can take advantage of Pro Vision, distance control, and the putt preview feature. An all-new PGA Tour mode puts players up against the pros, “earning rewards and gear along the way,” alongside the ability to create and personalize your own player with various equipment, apparel, and more. Head below for the best console game deals for Memorial Day including Ghost of Tsushima, New Pokémon Snap, Demon’s Souls, LEGO titles, Resident Evil 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022

Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be

Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers

Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at...
Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LE...
Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from A...
Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best pr...
Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low,...
Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to y...
ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard returns ...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art of the Game hardcover book hits Amazon low at $24 + more

$24 Learn More

Best Memorial Day fashion deals 2021: Nike, adidas, North Face, Ray-Ban, more

up to 70% off Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Holiday savings

Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Shop now! Learn More
Lowest in years

Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More
$600+ off

Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low, Android, 2021 models, more from $200

From $203 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

From $15 Learn More