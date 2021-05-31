Memorial Day game deals: PGA TOUR 2K21, Tsushima, LEGO, Spider-Man, Pokémon, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering PGA TOUR 2K21 on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also now matched at GameStop. Regularly $30 or more as of late, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Rookies will find helpful tutorials and shot suggestions, while pros can take advantage of Pro Vision, distance control, and the putt preview feature. An all-new PGA Tour mode puts players up against the pros, “earning rewards and gear along the way,” alongside the ability to create and personalize your own player with various equipment, apparel, and more. Head below for the best console game deals for Memorial Day including Ghost of Tsushima, New Pokémon Snap, Demon’s Souls, LEGO titles, Resident Evil 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50
- Among Us for FREE on PC via the Epic Games Store!
- Watch the debut Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation 2021 Days of Play now live!
- DualSense PS5 controller $60 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO STAR WARS Force Awakens Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s $17 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $32 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Resident Evil 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched on Xbox via GameStop
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $28+)
- Trials of Mana PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Catherine: Full Body$25 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls remake PS5 $59 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $60 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20
- Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days of Play sale now live at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and more…
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox $16 ($40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 50% off
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $33 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
New Pokémon games set for release in November, Legends Arceus RPG hits early 2022
Latest Sims 4 Game Pack: Become the interior decorator you’ve always wanted to be
Joe & Mac comes to Switch Online next week; library now carries over 100 titles for subscribers
Mario Golf Super Rush releases next month with new RPG mode, battle play, more [Video]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first expansion takes you to the shores of Ireland
E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more
All-new Minecraft DLC unveiled: How to Train Your Dragon, Hidden Depths, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!