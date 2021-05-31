FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Royal Gourmet and Weber charcoal/pellet grills fall as low as $138 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet 24-inch Charcoal BBQ Grill (CD1824EC) for $137.99 shipped. That’s $27 off the going rate there, undercuts Home Depot’s sale price by $12, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked prior to this by $20. If you want to expand your at-home cooking abilities, this grill from Royal Gourmet is here to save the day. You’ll get 474-square inches of total cooking space that’s comprised of 368-square inches of porcelain-enameled cooking grates and another 106-square inches for its stainless steel warming rack. It’s easy to add coals and clean ashes thanks to a dedicated access door along the front. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more grills up to $200 off.

More grills on sale:

While you’re at it, don’t forget to also check out Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299. Plus, today at Amazon you can cash in on an Instant Pot Gold Box that takes up to 50% off. And if you’d like to tidy up your garage, be sure to scope out Amazon’s offer on a 20-pack of its 36-inch bungee cords for $19 Prime shipped.

Royal Gourmet 24-inch Charcoal BBQ Grill features:

  • A total of 474 square inches cooking area, including 368 sq. in. porcelain-enameled cooking grates and 106 sq. in. stainless-steel warming rack.
  • Height-adjustable charcoal pan, that can fine-tune the temperature during grilling, ensures the best performance.
  • With the charcoal access door at the front, coals can be quickly added during grilling. The galvanized draw-out ash tray collects ashes and makes it easy for dumping.

