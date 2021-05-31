Get cooking! Instant Pot Ultra 6/8-Qt. 10-in-1: $70+ (50% off) Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the high-end Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt and Ultra 60 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for all time low of $69.99 – $89.99. That’s 50% off list and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these popular, 4.7/5 star rated kitchen appliances by about $20-$30.
The Instant Pot Ultra replaces 10 common kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. New features include sterilize, cake and egg programs.
With your savings add a $17 Instant Pot glass lid for serving.
Instant Pot Ultra 80 features:
- For large families, 6+ people. Item dimensions are 14.88 x 13.90 x 10.39 in inches
- Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment
- New features: Altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs
- Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer
- Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration. Power supply: 120V – 60Hz, power supply cord length: 35 inches
- UL certified with 11 safety features to provide peace of mind. New steam release reset button for safer handling. All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel
