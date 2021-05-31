Get cooking! Instant Pot Ultra 6/8-Qt. 10-in-1: $70+ (50% off) Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the high-end Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt and Ultra 60 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for all time low of $69.99 – $89.99. That’s 50% off list and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these popular, 4.7/5 star rated kitchen appliances by about $20-$30.

The Instant Pot Ultra replaces 10 common kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. New features include sterilize, cake and egg programs.

With your savings add a $17 Instant Pot glass lid for serving.

Instant Pot Ultra 80 features:

For large families, 6+ people. Item dimensions are 14.88 x 13.90 x 10.39 in inches

Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: Altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs

Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration. Power supply: 120V – 60Hz, power supply cord length: 35 inches

UL certified with 11 safety features to provide peace of mind. New steam release reset button for safer handling. All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel

