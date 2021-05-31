FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get cooking! Instant Pot Ultra 6/8-Qt. 10-in-1: $70+ (50% off) Gold Box

-
AmazonInstant Pot
50% off $70

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the high-end Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt and Ultra 60 6-Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for all time low of $69.99 – $89.99. That’s 50% off list and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these popular, 4.7/5 star rated kitchen appliances by about $20-$30.

The Instant Pot Ultra replaces 10 common kitchen appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. New features include sterilize, cake and egg programs.

With your savings add a $17 Instant Pot glass lid for serving.

Instant Pot Ultra 80 features:

  • For large families, 6+ people. Item dimensions are 14.88 x 13.90 x 10.39 in inches
  • Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment
  • New features: Altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs
  • Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer
  • Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration. Power supply: 120V – 60Hz, power supply cord length: 35 inches
  • UL certified with 11 safety features to provide peace of mind. New steam release reset button for safer handling. All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Instant Pot

About the Author

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at...
Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LE...
Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from A...
Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best pr...
Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low,...
Add Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset to y...
ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO Gaming Keyboard returns ...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charging Stand...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Duo Nova 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $69 for Memorial Day (Reg. $100)

$69 Learn More
Reg. $230

Ninja’s 6-qt. Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air frying and more now $180 shipped (Reg. $230)

$180 Learn More

Our top gift ideas for the graduates in your life: Instant Pot, Dyson, Echo, more

Learn More

Best Memorial Day fashion deals 2021: Nike, adidas, North Face, Ray-Ban, more

up to 70% off Learn More
30% off

meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

From $12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110

$110 Learn More
Holiday savings

Best Memorial Day 2021 Deals: Save on the latest from Apple, Google, more

Shop now! Learn More
Lowest in years

Victrola’s cast iron grill press falls to best price in years at $11 Prime shipped

$11 Learn More