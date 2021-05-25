Amazon will sell you 20 of its 36-inch bungee cords for under $1 each (29% off)

Amazon is offering the 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords for $19.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since September. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an easy way to organize your garage or more securely transport something, these bungee cords are a solid solution worth keeping on-hand. Buyers will score each cord for just under $1 apiece, making this a bargain worth jumping on. Each bungee stretches up to 200%, reaching up to 6 feet in length. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If taming electrical wires is more of a concern to you, perhaps you should consider grabbing 100 of VELCRO’s Reuseable Cable Ties for $12 Prime shipped. The convenience of these shouldn’t be underestimated, as you’ll be able to make short work of tidying up cords around the house. Best of all, pricing works out to around $0.12 per tie.

Why stop there when we’ve got plenty of other notable discounts worth snatching up? Examples include this 39-piece tool kit for $18 Prime shipped, an Amazon car battery charger at $16.50, several AA and AAA rechargeable batteries from $9, and even this 18-inch wrecking bar for just $9.50. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords features:

36 inch adjustable bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas; 2-pack

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

1 vinyl coated hook and 1 adjustable hook allows you to easily anchor and adjust length and tension

Coated hooks prevent scratches to vehicle and other surfaces

Stretches up to 200%; 8mm width

