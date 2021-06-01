Glamp with a 50-inch TV using Westinghouse’s 194Wh Portable Power Station: $124 (27% off)

Amazon is offering the Westinghouse Outdoor 194Wh Portable Power Station for $124 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to take some power along on your next camping trip or to simply have around the house as a backup, this deal is here to save the day. This unit wields enough juice to charge a smartphone up to 21 times, refuel a MacBook Pro eight times, and the list goes on. Another impressive feat is that its built-in outlet can power a 50-inch LED television. Connectivity options include two 120V outlets, dual USB-A ports (12W and 18W), 18W Type-C, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d like faster USB-C charging than what the built-in 18-watt port can handle, consider using some of today’s savings on the RAVPower 61W Adapter at $22. You’ll get a compact solution that you can keep in your backpack or use around the house whenever you aren’t using your new generator. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you snatch up this wrap-around 11-inch iPad Pro case at just $4.50 Prime shipped. A couple of other notable discounts include Amazon’s 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool at $12.50 and even a 20-pack of Amazon Bascis 36-inch bungee cords for $19. And if you’re in need of a USB-C hub, check out our coverage of Belkin’s new 7-in-1 solution.

Westinghouse Outdoor 194Wh Portable Power Station features:

Pushing 150 Rated and 300 Peak Watts Through (2) 120V Household Outlets, (1) USB Port, (1) Quick Charge USB Port, (1) USB-C Port, (1) 6mm 9-12V DC Outlet, (1) 12V Cigerette Lighter Outlet – Strong Enough To Easily Power 50″ LED TV, Humidifer, or Refrigerator

Provides Long-Lasting Power That Charges Smartphones Up to 21 Times, DSLR Cameras Up to 20 Times, Bluetooth Speakers Up to 13 Times

At 4 lb Lighter than JBL Xtreme Wireless Speaker, Smaller Than a Lunchbox

