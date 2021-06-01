FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Glamp with a 50-inch TV using Westinghouse’s 194Wh Portable Power Station: $124 (27% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesWestinghouse
27% off $124

Amazon is offering the Westinghouse Outdoor 194Wh Portable Power Station for $124 shipped. That’s $46 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to take some power along on your next camping trip or to simply have around the house as a backup, this deal is here to save the day. This unit wields enough juice to charge a smartphone up to 21 times, refuel a MacBook Pro eight times, and the list goes on. Another impressive feat is that its built-in outlet can power a 50-inch LED television. Connectivity options include two 120V outlets, dual USB-A ports (12W and 18W), 18W Type-C, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d like faster USB-C charging than what the built-in 18-watt port can handle, consider using some of today’s savings on the RAVPower 61W Adapter at $22. You’ll get a compact solution that you can keep in your backpack or use around the house whenever you aren’t using your new generator. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you snatch up this wrap-around 11-inch iPad Pro case at just $4.50 Prime shipped. A couple of other notable discounts include Amazon’s 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool at $12.50 and even a 20-pack of Amazon Bascis 36-inch bungee cords for $19. And if you’re in need of a USB-C hub, check out our coverage of Belkin’s new 7-in-1 solution.

Westinghouse Outdoor 194Wh Portable Power Station features:

  • Pushing 150 Rated and 300 Peak Watts Through (2) 120V Household Outlets, (1) USB Port, (1) Quick Charge USB Port, (1) USB-C Port, (1) 6mm 9-12V DC Outlet, (1) 12V Cigerette Lighter Outlet – Strong Enough To Easily Power 50″ LED TV, Humidifer, or Refrigerator
  • Provides Long-Lasting Power That Charges Smartphones Up to 21 Times, DSLR Cameras Up to 20 Times, Bluetooth Speakers Up to 13 Times
  • At 4 lb Lighter than JBL Xtreme Wireless Speaker, Smaller Than a Lunchbox

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Westinghouse

About the Author

Create the garden of your dreams with Sun Joe’s 1...
Redragon’s 60% tournament-ready gaming keyboard s...
Sierra’s Smart Essential Oil Diffuser with LED an...
RCA’s 70-mile 4K outdoor OTA antenna falls to low...
Philips’ Norelco Showerproof Shaver has you cover...
DEWALT 108-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set hits $59, mo...
Bring the rustic getaway to you with 15% off Amazon fur...
Control this LEVOIT Smart Air Purifier with your voice ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER battery-powered lawn equipment at up to $90 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter travels up to 15 MPH for nine miles at $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: 3-Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C $9 (Save 50%), more

From $7 Learn More

Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Learn More
Save $21+

Create the garden of your dreams with Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller at $109 (Save $21+)

$109 Learn More
Save 25%

Redragon’s 60% tournament-ready gaming keyboard sees new low at $48.50 (Save 25%)

$48.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Stop buying fertilizer when you pick up this Genesis 42-gallon composter at $80, more

Learn More