DEWALT 108-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set hits $59, more from $20.50 (Up to 31% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 108-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set for $59 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Adding this DEWALT kit to your setup means you’ll have a 72-tooth ratchet in addition to a boatload of sockets, wrenches, and more. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for keeping your tools safe. Snatching up this expansive set ensures you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects going forward. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool kits on sale from $20.50.

More tool kits on sale:

Why stop there? Earlier today we rolled up on a notable pressure washer discount at $120. You can also cash in on a 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch bungee cords at $19. The deals keep coming though, and right now you can snatch up Amazon’s 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool at $12.50 and even this stainless steel double-wall insulated bottle at $4.50.

DEWALT 108-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set features:

Mechanics Tools Come In A Removable Power Tools Accessory Case

Socket Sets Feature Quick Release, 72 Tooth Ratchet for high torque ratcheting

Durable anti-slip vinyl grip bit driver with maximum comfort for the mechanics tool set.

Knurled control ring

DirectTorque Technology

Polished chrome vanadium finish

