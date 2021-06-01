FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VANKYO’s wired gaming headset falls to unbelievable low at just $10 (Save $20), more

67% off $10

Lit Tiafs (100% positive feedback last 12 months) via Amazon is offering VANKYO’s 7.1 Surround Sound Wired Gaming Headset for $9.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $30, this coupon takes a massive 66% off to mark a new all-time low price. VANKYO’s ever-popular wired gaming headset features dual 50mm neodymium drivers for deep, immersive sound. The microphone is noise-cancelling and adjustable, with basic volume and channel controls found just a ways down the braided nylon cable. Constructed from sturdy aluminum with over-ear memory foam cups, it’s easy to see what makes them a mainstay of budget-friendly gaming gear. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,700 gamers.

We’re also tracking a number of discounts from VANKYO and RUNMUS, so hit the jump to check out all of today’s best gaming headset deals. Just like our lead deal, these offerings come backed by 4+ star ratings across the board – just remember to clip the on-page coupon before checkout, and you’ll be set with a quality gaming headset at some of the lowest prices around.

Other notable headset deals:

Looking for a chic way to show off your new gaming gear? MoKo offers a minimalist headphone stand made from pliable acrylic to keep your headset on display without adding to wear and tear. You can score it right now for $10 and still have savings left over for our lead deal, so check out our best PC gaming deals guide for more.

More on the VANKYO Gaming Headset:

  • 7.1 Surround Sound & 50mm Speaker Driver
  • Unique 2 in 1 split cables design (equipped with both USB port and 3.5 mm audio jack)
  • Noise Canceling Microphone & In-Line Controller
  • Ergonomic Design & Premium Material

