Wyze has been fairly quiet with launches so far this year. After releasing several products at the end of 2020, the company is finally getting back in the swing of things. Essentially, we’ve got one product a month so far with the handheld vacuum, Bulb Color, and Floor Lamp. What’s new? Wyze is launching some in-ear earbuds with the Buds Pro. Featuring a Qi wireless charging case, 10mm drivers, Alexa built-in, and more, these earbuds could become a go-to choice for those who don’t want to drop over $100 on Apple’s AirPods. So, without further ado, let’s dive into what Wyze Buds Pro has to offer.

Alexa built-in gives AirPods + Siri a run for its money

Something I never thought I’d use with my AirPods Pro is “Hey, Siri.” Well, I use it all the time. It’s so nice to be able to be walking through a store and have my AirPods call my wife, send a text to my parents, or read an iMessage from a group chat without me having to touch my phone.

Well, instead of Siri, Wyze is packing Alexa into its latest earbuds. You’ll be able to use Alexa to play music, check the weather, and more with simple voice commands.

Active noise cancellation blocks out up to 40dB of outside noise and wind

Wyze Buds Pro also features ANC, which is something that only Apple’s higher-end AirPods Pro and AirPods Max offer. With the ability to cancel out up to 40dB in noise and wind, Wyze Buds Pro will make it easy to concentrate even in environments that would normally be more distracting. Whether you’re planning to work from a coffee shop, take a flight, or just block the kids for a business meeting, Buds Pro will make it so you can easily focus in any situation.

Adaptive EQ uses algorithms to automatically adjust frequency levels according to what you listen to

Depending on what music, podcast, or YouTube video you have playing through Wyze Buds Pro, the earbuds will automatically adjust the EQ to best suit the audio coming out of the earbuds. This takes the guesswork out of what EQ to use when and ensures that you’ll always have an enjoyable experience when wearing Wyze buds Pro.

Enjoy up to 24 hours of use on one charge out of a compact case

When it comes to power, Wyze Buds Pro offer quite a bit of it. You’ll find up to 24-hours of usage with ANC off and the case fully charged and 18-hours with ANC enabled. However, should you find yourself in a pinch, just 15-minutes of being plugged in will deliver 1-hour of playback, which is perfect for last-minute scenarios.

Something else that’s evident from the photos is the case size of Wyze Buds Pro. Many other manufacturers have given us an alternative to AirPods Pro, but with the drawback of having a much larger case. Wyze Buds Pro changes things up by giving us something that looks fairly compact while at the same time offering ample features.

Pricing and availability

Wyze Buds Pro are available to pre-order starting today at $59.99 with $5.99 shipping and are slated to ship in late July.

