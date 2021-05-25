This week, Wyze is introducing another new product called the Wyze Night Light. Shipping in packs of three for $19.99 (with no-cost delivery,) you’ll be able to link up to 10 together so that way when one turns on, all will light up. Coming in at a soft 2500K light temperature, Wyze Night Light is backlit so that you can enjoy a soothing illumination on your wall. With a built-in rechargeable battery, you’ll find up to three months of use before it’s time to plug back in. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Wyze Night Light.

Wyze Night Light is designed to illuminate your home with ease

The latest release from Wyze is designed to help you see at night, even when the lights go out. You’ll be able to easily install Wyze Night Light on any wall, stairs, or bathroom thanks to its easy-pull tape and metal mounting plate that are included. The sleek and contemporary design makes these night lights blend into your home with ease, as well.

Don’t worry about plugging Wyze Night Light in thanks to its has a built-in rechargeable battery

While many nightlights require you to plug them into an outlet to function or even change out batteries every few weeks, the team at Wyze decided that they wanted to get rid of all of that. You’ll find that Wyze Night Light has a built-in rechargeable battery that’s powered over a USB-C port. This provides up to three months of usage on a single charge, and just an overnight plug-in will get you back up and going with ease.

A motion detector ensures the lights only come on when needed

You’ll also find that these nightlights have a built-in motion detection system so that they can only turn on when needed. This means that the battery won’t go dead due to unnecessary usage, which is something that many nightlights suffer from.

Another huge feature is that you can link up to 10 Wyze Night Lights together, so when one turns on, the rest also turn on. This can be great to tie an entire hallway, stairwell, or another area together, so it’s all illuminated at one time. Plus, the dusk-to-dawn sensor makes sure the lights only activate when it’s actually dark.

Pricing and availability

Wyze Night Light will cost $19.99 shipped for a 3-pack, which makes them just around $6.50 each. Pre-orders start today, so if you’ve been in the market for some nightlights, this could be the product launch you’ve been waiting for.

