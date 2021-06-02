FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves are yours for $15.50 (New low)

AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
New low $15.50

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves for $15.55 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked.

It doesn’t matter if you’d benefit from some shelving in your office, bedroom, or entirely different space, this deal is here to save the day. You’ll score two sleek, floating wall shelves that are perfect for uplifting and showcasing some of your favorite pieces. Amazon touts that these are easy to install and come with invisible mounting brackets for a seamless look. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

If something smaller will do the trick, you could opt for this 2-pack of 15-inch white floating wall shelves at $11 Prime shipped. You’ll end up spending less, but will forfeit Amazon branding and a mid-century modern appearance. That being said, it’s hard to make white shelving clash with the look of other things, so these will be safe to hang in almost any space.

While you’re at it, you may not want to miss out on this hardwood bench for $93.50 shipped. A plethora of other home upgrades can be found in this batch of Amazon furniture and home goods discounts from $14. And if you’d like a musical instrument in your space, check out Korg’s Rosewood 88-Key Grand Digital Piano at $350 off.

Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelf features:

  • Set of 2 floating cube wall shelves; 25 inch width
  • Provides additional display or storage space for photos, keepsakes, electronics, and more
  • Durable, sturdy wood construction with a classic design
  • Resilient finish is easy to clean; wipe down with a damp or dry cloth
  • Easy to install with invisible mounting brackets and instructions

