This hardwood bench upgrades outdoor seating for $93.50 shipped (1-year low, Reg. $125)

Amazon is offering the Furinno Tioman Hardwood Outdoor Bench (FG161167) for $93.49 shipped. Today’s offer takes $31 off the rate it has consistently averaged over the last year and newly marks the lowest price during that timeframe. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by nine days.

If your yard, patio, or desk is in need of some additional seating, this bench is certainly worth considering. It’s comprised of dark red wood that’s treated with teak oil to bolster overall durability and the ability to resist water. A cushion is included with this bench and the entire piece of furniture spans 42.7 x 32.1 x 22.2 inches. With roughly 200 Amazon shoppers having shared their opinion, this bench has an average rating of 4.1/5 stars.

Keep your new bench looking its best when occasionally wiping it down with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4. This small price will leave you with 24 ready-to-use wipes that are perfect for dusting, cleaning, and protecting almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also add a brilliant and protective shine.

Enjoy an audiobook, some music, and more when outdoors with Bose’s SoundLink Color II Speaker at $89. Other notable discounts that will enhance your time outside include Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent for $116.50 and Sun Joe’s 16-inch Corded Electric Tiller at $109. And for those days when you’re stuck indoors, be sure to still get some exercise with Weslo’s Folding Bluetooth Treadmill at $298.

Furinno Tioman Hardwood Outdoor Bench features:

Dark Red meranti wood treated with teak oil: more durable and water resistant

Great for use in back yard, garden or patio. Natural color blends easily with your outdoor furniture and decor

Fits in your space, fits on your budget. Easy assembly with instruction provided

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!