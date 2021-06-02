Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones now down at $60 shipped via Amazon (25% off)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $59.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this is a solid 25% price drop, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. Anker’s Q30 headphones are a great way to get premium features without spending a fortune including a 40-hour wireless playtime with the noise cancellation engaged, 60-hours without it, and a 5-minute quick charge brings them back to life for an additional 4-hours. There are three different noise cancellation presets for various situations, ultra-soft protein leather earcups, memory foam padding, and flexible silk diaphragms that “reproduce thumping bass and crisp treble.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just a casual set of over-ears you’re after, or just something simply to block out background noise, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones might do the trick. They are currently sitting at $48 after you clip the on-page coupon with a 4+ star rating from over 22,800 Amazon customers. The noise cancellation isn’t quite as customizable but you’ll still get 40-hours or more of playback and a solid pair of cans.

Today’s Anker headphones deal joins ongoing price drops on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones, offers on Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones, these rare offers on AirPods Max, and even more right here. Just be sure to check out Anker’s new Life Q35 headphones and our Tested review for the Skullcandy Dime earbuds.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones:

Hi-Res Certified Music: Hear every detail of your favorite songs thanks to Life Q30’s 40mm drivers. The highly-flexible silk diaphragms reproduce thumping bass and crisp treble that extends up to 40kHz for improved clarity.

Advanced Noise Cancellation Technology: Maintain your focus with Life Q30’s hybrid active noise cancellation. Dual noise-detecting microphones pick up and filter out up to 95% of low-frequency ambient sound to ensure nothing distracts you from your music.

Ultimate Noise Cancellation Experience: Customize Life Q30’s noise cancellation with 3 modes—Transport minimizes airplane engine noise, Outdoor reduces traffic and wind, and Indoor dampens the sound of busy offices with people talking in the background.

