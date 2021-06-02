FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get outside and clean the car with a ThisWorx Vac bundle at just $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsThisWorx
Reg. $35+ $25

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Oryhtia (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $35 and $40, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A handy little kit to get outside and clean the car this summer, it includes the vacuum, three attachments (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle), a filter brush, spare washable HEPA filter, and a carry bag. You’re looking at a lightweight handheld vacuum powered via the 12V aux outlet that’s perfect for cleaning up after sandy days at the beach, pet hair, or just regular maintenance. This is an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating from over 148,000 customers. More details below. 

You will find some off-brand options on Amazon for slightly less when it comes to dedicated handheld/car vacs. This Seah Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, for example, comes in at $20 Prime shipped, but it has far less ratings than today’s lead deal, and at only $5 less it’s hard to recommend over the ThisWorx model above. 

You’ll want to check out the new eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum as well as the latest Wyze featherlight cordless stick vacuum. Just be sure to browse through the ongoing iRobot vacuum sale for deals on robot vacs at up to $150 off the going rates, alongside everything else in our home goods guide

More on the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.
  • Effective: Made for on-the-go use and to solve out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ThisWorx

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring a voice command-ready ECOVACS 500 Smart Robo Vac...
Amazon 1-day resistance band sale with bundles starting...
Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones now d...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe C...
Score SanDisk’s speedy Extreme Portable 500GB USB...
Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editio...
Apple’s latest Mac mini brings M1 to the desktop ...
Amazon officially announces Prime Day for June 21 with ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Death Stranding from $19, Kingdom Hearts 3 $8, more

From $19 Learn More
Save now

Home Depot takes up to $100 off Ring Video Doorbells and other smart home security gear

$100 off Learn More
50% off

L.L. Bean cuts up to 50% off new markdowns for summer from $30: Pullovers, shorts, more

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $160+

Bring a voice command-ready ECOVACS 500 Smart Robo Vac home for $110 (Reg. $160+)

$110 Learn More

Nomad debuts new iPhone 12 leather MagSafe cases with Moment lens support

Learn More
30% off

Amazon 1-day resistance band sale with bundles starting from under $10 (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $40

TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to the home theater at $29 (Reg. $40)

$29 Learn More
Reg. $80

Anker’s Soundcore Q30 Hybrid ANC headphones now down at $60 shipped via Amazon (25% off)

$60 Learn More