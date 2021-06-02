Get outside and clean the car with a ThisWorx Vac bundle at just $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Oryhtia (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $35 and $40, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A handy little kit to get outside and clean the car this summer, it includes the vacuum, three attachments (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle), a filter brush, spare washable HEPA filter, and a carry bag. You’re looking at a lightweight handheld vacuum powered via the 12V aux outlet that’s perfect for cleaning up after sandy days at the beach, pet hair, or just regular maintenance. This is an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating from over 148,000 customers. More details below.

You will find some off-brand options on Amazon for slightly less when it comes to dedicated handheld/car vacs. This Seah Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, for example, comes in at $20 Prime shipped, but it has far less ratings than today’s lead deal, and at only $5 less it’s hard to recommend over the ThisWorx model above.

You’ll want to check out the new eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum as well as the latest Wyze featherlight cordless stick vacuum. Just be sure to browse through the ongoing iRobot vacuum sale for deals on robot vacs at up to $150 off the going rates, alongside everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner:

Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Effective: Made for on-the-go use and to solve out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.

