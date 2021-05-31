Save up to $150 on iRobot’s flagship Roomba robotic vacuums for Memorial Day from $349

Amazon is discounting a selection of iRobot Roomba Floor Vacuums and more from $349. Our top pick today is the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum, currently down to $649 shipped. That takes off a whopping $150 off what it typically goes for, to a price we’ve seen beaten only once before. Housed in an automatic dirt disposal base, the Roomba i7+ can keep your house free of dirt and dander for months at a time without needing assistance. It uses VSLAM navigation to map out your home and all the best routes to keep it sparkling. That way, you can give it specific instructions such as “clean kitchen” via the app, or Alexa/Assistant-enabled devices. Plus, you can program Keep Out Zones anywhere in the home. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 9,000 customers. See below for more of our top picks.

Update 5/31 @ 9:31 AM: Wyze Labs via Amazon is offering its LiDAR Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $227.78 shipped. Down from $270, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Other notable iRobot deals:

For more ways to keep your home and garden ship-shape this spring, Home Depot is taking up to $150 off Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, and more. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg for today’s Memorial Day savings. Woot is slashing up to 25% off JBL speakers, and right now you can score Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard at a new low of $115.

Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum features:

Vacuuming that fits seamlessly into your life. The i7+ learns your home and navigates to where the messes are, right when they happen—so you can effortlessly keep your floors clean. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa voice assistant, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table” and consider it done. After each cleaning, the i7+ empties itself into Dirt Disposal bags that hold up to 60 days of debris so you can forget about vacuuming for months. Personalized cleaning recommendations and seasonal suggestions help keep floors clean year-round, and 10x the Power-Lifting suction* paired with self-emptying convenience help make life a whole lot easier.

