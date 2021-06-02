Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner after this morning’s official announcement and we now have an easy way to score some free Amazon Prime Day credit ahead of the big event. Much like the early Prime Day Audible deal we spotted today, Amazon is now offering Prime members the chance to score a $10 promotional credit with the purchase $40 or more on Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin or digital Prime Day gift cards. Simply head over to this landing page and hit the “Apply code to your account” button before adding $40 or more in Amazon gift cards to your cart. Purchasers will then “receive $10 promotional credit to your account two days after your qualifying Amazon Gift Cards purchase.” You’ll find all of the gift cards eligible for the the free Amazon Prime Day credit right there. More details below.

If you have any gifts to take care of, a nice Amazon gift card ahead of one of the biggest sale events of the year wouldn’t be a bad way to go. At least this way you’ll receive a nice $10 credit to go towards your Prime Day purchases. Or maybe you should just gift yourself one of these cards and then spend it all (with the extra $10 credit) on whatever you were going to buy on Prime Day. Either way, free Amazon Prime Day credit in now up for grabs.

And remember, Amazon is making a point to mention that its gift cards can be spent towards the purchase of a Prime membership as well as anything it sells.

Dive into this morning’s early Prime Day 4K Fire TV Edition offers with up to $120 in savings as well as the early household essentials offers at up to 30% off. Everything you need to know about that aforementioned Audible promotion is right here and here’s all of the details you need to know for this year’s 48-hours of deals at Amazon.

More on the free Amazon Prime Day credit:

Offer ends at 11:59 p.m. (PT), June 20, 2021 while supplies last.

Offer has a limit of one Amazon.com promotional credit per Prime account.

Offer is limited on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin and the Prime Day eGift cards only.

The Prime Day gift cards are not a direct purchase of a Prime membership.

