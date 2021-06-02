Intex’s #1 best-selling 2-person inflatable kayak dives to $97 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak for $97 shipped. That’s $93 off what Target is charging, but it’s been fetching around $145 at Amazon throughout 2021. Today’s deal is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since February.

With even warmer days just around the corner, why not plan ahead with this 2-person kayak? It features an inflatable design that’s made of super-tough vinyl and is touted as being able to resist punctures. It can hold two adults and is bundled with two aluminum oars, a pump, and repair patch kit just in case an accident occurs. Once inflated, this kayak spans 10 feet in length. This #1 best-seller has garnered a 4.6/5 star rating from over 17,000 shoppers.

Stay quenched on your upcoming kayak adventures with GiiVEN’s 32-ounce insulated bottle at $4 Prime shipped. Despite having a bottom-dollar price, this unit is comprised of stainless steel and is able to lock hot and cold temperatures in for hours at a time. It boasts a streamlined appearance that’ll look great wherever you’re headed.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at Amazon’s 1-day resistance band sale from under $10. Other notable discounts that could be up your alley include Core’s 9-Person Extended Dome Tent at $116.50, this roundup of exercise gear from $15.50, and the Wyze Band Activity Tracker at $25.50. Swing by our sports and fitness guide for even more.

Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak features:

Comfortable for anyone: Kayak includes an adjustable inflatable seat with backrest; Cockpit designed for comfort and space

Directional stability: Removable SKEG for directional stability

Increased visibility: In case of emergency, bright yellow color helps visibility

