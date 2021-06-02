FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom Rack’s Sneaker Flash Sale takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, Brooks, more

Nordstrom Rack is celebrating Global Running Day with a Sneaker Shop Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, ASICS, Brooks, New Balance and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoes that were currently marked down to $85 and originally went for $130. These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, and flexible for your best stride yet. They’re also highly supportive and also have a slightly curved appeal to help you push further. With over 1,600 reviews from Nordstrom Rack customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from this flash event and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

