Stock up on plant food in today’s Miracle-Gro Gold Box, deals from $7.50 (Up to 46% off)

Today only, as pat of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 46% off a range of Scott’s and Miracle-Pro plant food products to support your summer gardening. You can now score the 5-pound bag Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food for $7.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $10 or more, today’s deal is about 25% off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and a great opportunity to stock up. Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food is safe for all plants, “guaranteed not to burn when used as directed,” and gets to work instantly. All you do is add a scoop to a watering can or something of that nature, then throw some water in and add it to all of your plants, flower, trees, shrubs, and even houseplants. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if the 5-pound package is overkill for your modest plant setup, you can save even more by opting for this smaller 8-ounce container at $4.50 Prime shipped. Clearly, you’re not getting nearly as much here, but it will be great to support smaller indoor setups and balcony growing stations.

But you’ll find loads of plant food products as well as weed preventer, speciality products for roses, and more on sale today at Amazon. All of today’s deals can be found on this landing page with up to 46% in savings and deals starting from $7.50.

Be sure to check out today’s garage and storage sale at Home Depot while we are tidying up the outdoor space. Then dive in to our Green and home goods guides for additional offers including these early Prime Day household essential deals, yesterday’s offer on Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller, and much more.

More on Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food:

For big, beautiful Miracle-Gro results, plants need water, sunlight and nutrition to flourish throughout the season. Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food is safe for all plants, guaranteed not to burn when used as directed, and starts to work instantly. Use on all flowers, all vegetables, houseplants, roses and all trees and shrubs. For best results, feed every 7-14 days when plants are actively growing.

