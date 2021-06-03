Level up Apple Arcade with Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller at a new all-time low of $82

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at $81.71 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low set only once before alongside a 15% price tag. Ideal for everything from trying out the latest Apple Arcade titles to taking on the latest bosses in Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating to earn it best-seller status, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for another way to elevate your mobile gameplay experience on iPhone, don’t forget about the SteelSeries promotion that went live earlier in the week. Right now you can score still four months of free access to Apple Arcade when you buy the popular MFi Nimbus+ controller at $70.

Then go dive into our roundup of the best app and game deals for your iPhone right here. There are quite a few notable discounts here for taking either of the gaming experiences noted above for a spin, ranging from some retro platforms to RPGs and more.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

