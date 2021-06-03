Get some fresh air while cruising on a Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard: $128 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard for $128 shipped. That’s $31 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2021 by $22. If you’ve yet to take a spin on a hoverboard, you’re in for a treat with this purchase. It’s powered by dual 200-watt motors that propel riders at 7 MPH. Even better, it lasts for 3 miles on a single charge. A built-in headlight keeps your path illuminated no matter what time of day it is. You’ll also benefit from an integrated Bluetooth speaker, which is perfect for playing some tunes while you cruise. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Already have a way to get around town? If so, why not curb today’s spending by grabbing a Tribit StormBox USB-C Bluetooth Speaker at $40? I picked up one of these up not too long ago and have been very happy with its performance, price tag, and ability to latch onto things using a built-in strap. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 2,250 Amazon shoppers. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in the Gotrax G Max Ultra scooter at $699. And if you think your daily step count will take a hit now that you’ve got a fun way to travel around the neighborhood, this anti-burst exercise ball is only $5.50. Oh, and in case you missed it, yesterday we covered the new Sena Outrush R Smart Helmet with Bluetooth 5, a 4-way intercom, sleek design, and more.

Hover-1 Helix Electric Hoverboard features:

Built-in Bluetooth Speaker – IPX4 water resistance.

Ultra bright LED wheels, – hover board battery life indicator.

UL2272-Certified battery- UL-certified power cord- MSDS and UN 38. 3 tested.

2 x 200W motors- 6-hour max Charge time.

Battery capacity: 36 V, 2. 0 Ah, with overcharge and discharge protection- Charging output: 42 V, 0. 4 Ah.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!