Auto-secure your door with the Yale Assure Touchscreen Lock at under $102 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad Door Lock for $101.76 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there, is $28 less than Best Buy’s sale offer, and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in over a year by $18. Banish one of the keys you have to carry when adopting this touchscreen deadbolt from Yale. It boasts a streamlined look that’s bound to upgrade the appearance of your door while also allowing you and the rest of the family to easily gain access. I’ve been using keypad deadbolts like this on my doors for years now and will never go back to keys. One of the best features is auto-lock, which will secure the door after a timeframe designated by you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit the sleek look of a touchscreen in favor of full-blown buttons with Kwikset’s Contemporary Electronic Keypad Lock to only spend $43. This is the exact unit that I have been using on both my entry and garage door for roughly two years and have yet to be let down by it. Like the lead deal, I never need to have a key and love that it automatically locks after a bit of inactivity.

When it comes to other home upgrades currently on sale, we’ve got several more for you to sift through. Examples include these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at $15, in addition to Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp for $29, and even a couple of Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves at $15.50. And if you’d like to upgrade your meal-cooking abilities, check out Elite Gourmet’s 14-inch electric grill at $25.

Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad Door Lock features:

Lose your keys, for good: Unlock your door using your entry code on the keypad, and leave the bulky keychain behind. For use with your smartphone or smart home system, Yale Access Upgrade Kit is required (sold separately).

Auto-Lock for peace of mind: You didn’t forget to lock the door, your lock did it for you. Rest easy knowing that your door is locked every time you leave the house and when you go to bed at night.

Easy to install on any door: Not so handy? Not a problem. Yale Assure locks are super easy to install and are guaranteed to fit standard doors (doors 1-¾” to 2-¼” thick. Doors under 1-⅜” require thin door kit).

