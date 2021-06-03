Welcome to your E3 2021 schedule. After skipping the 2020 event, E3 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting one. While the all-digital event has been somewhat hard to keep track of when it comes to each of the major publisher’s event times and the like, most of the big names have released enough details now for us to plan ahead and make sure we don’t miss the most exciting announcements. After getting Nintendo’s schedule yesterday and Square Enix releasing details this morning, head below for our master E3 2021 schedule and a breakdown of the most important showcases about to kick off late next week.

E3 2021 schedule

Last month, the ESA dropped details on what to expect for E3 2021 including loads of video content, the usual bundle of publisher showcase reveal events, a digital show floor, and social lounges. While it did confirm a number of major publishers for this year’s event, the timing and overall E3 2021 schedule is just starting to shape up. We now have details on events from Ubisoft, Microsoft, Bethesda, Square Enix, and Nintendo, among others, so you can plan your E3 weekend accordingly.

The most exciting events will kick off on Saturday, June 12, and carry through until the last day of the show on June 15, outside of any early details leaked by press members starting on June 7. We will also see Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest event start on June 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET with its own set of gameplay reveals and more. Head below for quick overview of the biggest events on each day of the show.

Saturday June 12, 2021:

The main pre-show event starts at 1 p.m. ET

Ubisoft E3 2021 show starts at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday June 13, 2021:

The pre-show starts at 11:45 a.m.

Microsoft and Bethesda E3 2021 show starts at 1 p.m. ET

Square Enix E3 2021 show starts at 3:15 p.m. ET

Monday June 14, 2021:

The pre-show starts at 11 a.m. ET

Expect presentations and content from several publishers and indies Take-Two Interactive, Capcom, Razer, Mythical Games, and more Intellivision will also be featured throughout the day



Tuesday June 15, 2021:

The pre-show starts at 11 a.m. ET

Nintendo E3 2021 show starts at 12 p.m. ET

Nintendo E3 2021 Treehouse gameplay event starts right after the main show

The show will end with the newly announced official E3 2021 Awards Show

That should mostly cover all of the most exciting upcoming E3 presentations, and we will update this post as more specifics go public.

But one glaring omission here is PlayStation. Sony has been distancing itself from E3 over the past couple years and it looks, at this point, like that might be the case for E3 2021 as well. However, we are expecting, much like recent rumors, to see some kind of major PlayStation event hit in June.

While we did just get a major gameplay blowout for the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West, leaked details seem to point at a late juice PlayStation presentation that could very well take the place of Sony’s E3 presentation this year. Only time will tell, and be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys all month long for the biggest announcements as they happen.

