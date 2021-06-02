With rumors of a potential Nintendo Switch Pro console announcement looming, we now have details on the Nintendo E3 schedule for this year’s show. After last year’s event was cancelled, the ESA confirmed this year’s all-digital show in April followed by details on the virtual show floor, social lounges, and the usual smattering of broadcasted events. And now, Nintendo has taken to its official Twitter account to confirm the details of its E3 showcase, but it doesn’t sound like this is where we are going to get details on the new Nintendo Switch Pro (maybe). More details below.

Nintendo E3 2021 schedule

This year’s Nintendo E3 event will be taking place on June 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET — essentially the last day of E3 proper. According to today’s tweet, Nintendo will be showcasing “roughly” 40 minutes of “info” focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch software. Nintendo said most of this software on display will be releasing in 2021.

After that, as per usual, Nintendo will be hosting a Treehouse Live E3 event that will feature around three hours of gameplay, presumably of the titles that were shown in the main show.

Stick around after the Nintendo Direct presentation for roughly 3 hours of deep dives into select games with those who know them best, as Nintendo of America’s Treehouse staff and guests stream live gameplay and commentary.

After taking the year off in 2020, E3 is already shaping up to be an exciting one. New game releases have been somewhat quiet so far this year, but we are surely about to get a major influx of new experiences to get hyped for.

9to5Toys’ Take

Nintendo is clearly talking “software” in today’s announcement with no direct indication of a Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever it might be called) announcement. While several signs, including years of insider reports, a potential 4K output courtesy of NVIDIA, this sneaky Amazon listing getting taken down, and more, are pointing toward an upcoming announcement from Nintendo, it is still unclear whether or not it will happen. Some have suggested it will hit before the Nintendo E3 event, as early as tomorrow, but there are no firm details as of yet. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for everything E3 2021 and Nintendo Switch Pro over the coming weeks as more E3 schedules get locked down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!