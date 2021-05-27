Well, the day has finally come for us to see some actual Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. Sony has a special State of Play event scheduled for later this afternoon focused on Aloy’s next adventure on PlayStation 5, and we will be covering the event down below, as it happens, come 5 p.m. ET. It has been nearly a year since Sony and Guerrilla Games showed off their highly-anticipated next massive open-world game, but it’s only a matter of time now before we see the new frontier region (roughly modern-day Utah and the west coast) and Aloy in action once again. Head below for more details and to watch today’s Horizon Forbidden West gameplay presentation.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal

The folks at Guerrilla Games confirmed that it would be aiming for a 2021 release on Horizon Forbidden West, and while that launch window hasn’t been closed any further as of yet, today’s gameplay blowout certainly helps the cause.

Game Director, Mathijs de Jonge, took to the official PlayStation Blog recently with some information on what to expect from today’s presentation:

This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store. Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions.

There will be an exclusive 20-minute segment of today’s State of Play presentation focusing on the game with about 14 minutes of brand new Horizon Forbidden West gameplay “featuring our heroic protagonist Aloy, all captured directly on PlayStation 5.”

A special State of Play pre-show kicks of today at 12:00 p.m. ET this afternoon, followed by the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch it all down below:

Tune in from 9AM Pacific Time for a uniquely crafted countdown to the main event – starting at 2PM PT. Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West, a deadly frontier that conceals mysterious new threats.

Updating…

Check back later today for updates on everything that happens during the presentation.

In the meantime, here are even more details on the game, some great deals on Horizon Zero Dawn (if you happen to miss out on the freebie offer), and everything you need to know about the HZD PC release.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!