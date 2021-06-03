Save 25% on Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro with 14-length comb down at $60 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Hybrid Rechargeable Hair Trimmer and Shaver system (QP6550/70) for $59.99 shipped. Also matched direct at Best Buy. That’s $20 or 25% off the going rate, one of the most notable discounts we have tracked on this model, and the best we can find. Along with the 120-minutes of wireless shave time after just a 1-hour charge, this system includes the handle with LED display, a 14-length comb to support just about any beard style (“from a 5 o’clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style”), the charging stand, power cord, and a protective cap. Ready for wet and dry shaving, this hybrid styler “can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you don’t need the 14-length comb and don’t mind dropping down to a 40-minute wireless runtime, take a look at the standard model Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver. It sells for $35 at Amazon where it carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 42,000 customers. Easily one of the more popular solutions out there, it does include three comb lengths and a dual-sided blade with a trimmer on the back for detailing and the like.

We are also tracking a notable deal on the full-body Philips’ Norelco Showerproof Shaver and you can get all of the details on that offer right here. Check out this morning’s Gold Box wallet deals, then head over to our fashion deal hub to complete your summer fit. Amazon’s in-house brands are up to 50% off from $10 Prime shipped and Columbia is taking up to 70% off its June Web Specials alongside everything else you’ll find here.

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro:

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro is a revolutionary hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it’s efficient – even on longer hairs. Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o’clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!