FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia takes up to 70% off its June Web Specials: Hiking shoes, polos, shorts, more

-
FashionColumbia
70% off From $18

Columbia takes up to 70% off its web specials with promo code JUNEDEALS at checkout. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Utilizer Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $18. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $50. It’s available in two color options for summer and the sweat-wicking fabric adds comfort. This style is also stretch-infused, which is great for your golf game and mobility too. Plus, if you’re outdoors the fabric features UPF 30 sun protection as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Columbia customers. Below the jump we’ve rounded up all of our top picks from Columbia’s web specials but you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Summer Essentials Event that’s offering up to 25% off styles from just $6.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Joe’s New Balance updates your running gear with ...
Score a new RFID-blocking leather wallet in today’...
Amazon updates your wardrobe with in-house brands up to...
DSW takes up to 50% off athletic styles: Nike, adidas, ...
Carhartt Summer Essentials Sale offers styles from $6 s...
Converse headlines S21 Pride collection with an iconic ...
Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription ...
Celebrate ‘Global Running Day’ with one of ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Joe’s New Balance updates your running gear with hundreds of styles under $60

under $60 Learn More
$35 off

Take $35 off these industrial DIY pipe shelves starting at just $15

From $15 Learn More
Orig. $700

Dyson’s refurbished ‘most intelligent cordless vacuum’ sees $270 discount to $430, today only

$430 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 3, 2021 – M1 iPad Pro $50 off, Eve HomeKit accessories from $40, more

Listen now
30% off

Stock up on highly-rated D’Addario guitar strings with these rare deals: 3-pack $10 (Up to 30% off)

From $10 Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro with 14-length comb down at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More

Latest NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard delivers on looks and 11th Gen Intel support

Learn More
$140 value

Philips Hue’s Bluetooth HomeKit Lightstrip Plus comes bundled with a hub for $90 ($140 value)

$90 Learn More