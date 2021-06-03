Columbia takes up to 70% off its June Web Specials: Hiking shoes, polos, shorts, more

Columbia takes up to 70% off its web specials with promo code JUNEDEALS at checkout. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Utilizer Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $18. For comparison, this shirt is regularly priced at $50. It’s available in two color options for summer and the sweat-wicking fabric adds comfort. This style is also stretch-infused, which is great for your golf game and mobility too. Plus, if you’re outdoors the fabric features UPF 30 sun protection as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Columbia customers. Below the jump we’ve rounded up all of our top picks from Columbia’s web specials but you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

