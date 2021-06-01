Philips’ Norelco Showerproof Shaver has you covered head-to-toe at $50 ($20 off)

Amazon is offering Philips’ Norelco Showerproof Electric Shaver for $49.95 shipped. That slashes a full $20 off the usual going rate, to match the all-time low price. Philips’ showerproof body shaver and trimmer is dual-sided and equipped with five clipper sizes for full-body coverage. Whether you’re getting ready for beach season or just want a stress-free grooming option for any occasion, Philips’ electric razor is about as easy-to-use as they come. It’s totally showerproof, charges in just one hour, and offers a clean, close shave that won’t irritate the skin. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,500 customers. See below for more options.

For an even more budget-friendly option, Remington’s Shortcut Body Hair Trimmer is down to just $35.50 shipped. The compact design is 100% waterproof, comes with five adjustable length options, and can run for up to 40-minutes on a single charge. Personally, I like the sturdy handling of the Philips-style razor, but the extra-wide blade on the Remington makes short work of the job, and might be a better fit for travel. Over 100 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

I’m a big believer in the power of routine. Planning what to wear, doing a little meal prep, and having a reliable machine to cook it in makes a world of difference to my day-to-day. Insignia’s 10-quart Air Fryer is down to $60 all the way from $150, so if you’re looking to pop some leftovers, a frozen meal, or even a whole rotisserie chicken in and call it a day? This is the way to go. Or, hit up our home goods guide for more ways to live well, save stress, and save some cash while you do it.

Philips’ Norelco showerproof shaver features:

The Bodygroom 7000’s unique dual-sided design allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming. The 4-directional pivoting shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth shave. The integrated trimmer offers five length settings, without changing attachments. The Bodygroom 7000 conveniently features showerproof functionality, and 80 minutes of run time powered by a lithium ion battery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!