Add a Fire TV TCL Alto 8+ Sound Bar and subwoofer to your setup for $70 (Reg. $130+)

-
wootHome TheaterTCL
Reg. $130+ $70

Woot is now offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200, this setup is currently on sale for $130 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $75. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. While it might not be the most powerful option out there, at just $70 it is a great affordable upgrade for smaller home theaters, a guest room, and more. The built-in subwoofer is joined by voice command support and three listening modes for movies, music, and news. It is a Fire TV system with the ability to bring 4K streaming to your setup alongside access to thousands of “Alexa skills, channels, and apps.” Connectivity options include HDMI, optical audio, Bluetooth, and USB. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, today’s lead deal is the same price you’d pay for the smaller TCL Alto 6 model at Amazon. But a great way to save even more cash is considering an Amazon renewed VIZIO 2.0 Bluetooth Sound Bar Speaker at just $48 shipped. Alongside 4+ star ratings, this one comes with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee and features “DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement technology” as well as two full-range stereo speakers and a bass reflex port. 

Just make sure you swing by our latest 4K TV roundup for loads of options starting from $700. Then head over to home theater guide for even more including this morning’s deal on the all-new Apple TV 4K/HD with Siri Remote, these early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100, and $200+ off this complete 5.1 Klipsch home theater bundle

More on the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar:

  • Fire TV edition – With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.
  • Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dopoundsy digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

